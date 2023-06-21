Des Moines' rent burdens reach worst point in a decade

Share on email (opens in new window)

Nearly half of Des Moines metro renters are cost burdened, according to a report released Wednesday by the Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) of Harvard University.

Why it matters: Spending so much money on housing can have a ripple effect, leaving less left over for necessities like food, clothing and health care.

State of play: Nationally, the percentage of cost-burdened renters is at an all-time high, driven by rising housing costs and pandemic-era income losses, according to The State of the Nation's Housing report.

Renters who spend 30% or more of their income on housing are defined as cost burdened, according to the report that examined rental and homeowner trends across the U.S. using census data.

using census data. Rent burdens make it more difficult to save money for a down payment, which is the largest barrier to homeownership, Alex Hermann, one of the report's authors, tells Axios.

Zoom in: Just over 46% of DSM metro renters — almost 39,000 people — were cost burdened in 2021, a 10-percentage point increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to the report.

Median renter household income in the metro was just over $41,000, according to the JCHS report.

Meanwhile, rent for a median two-bedroom was around $960 a month in February, according to rentals site Zumper.

What they're saying: Des Moines needs more affordable housing, Toby O'Berry, director of the Polk County Housing Trust Fund, tells Axios.

He points to the need for more initiatives like the new Iowa Thriving Communities program, which incentivizes communities and developers to pursue housing projects.

The housing fund, which advocates and helps plan affordable housing projects, estimates that Polk County needs 11,635 additional units for extremely low-income renters.

Data: Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies; Note: 2020 data omitted due to data collection issues experienced during the pandemic; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom out: Nationally, there were 21.6 million cost-burdened renters in 2021, according to the report.

Meanwhile, home ownership is also more expensive due partly to recent interest rate increases.

Millions of households are now priced out of homeownership, including a disproportionate share of people of color, according to the report.

