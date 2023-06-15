41 mins ago - Real Estate

Housing prices in Des Moines' suburbs continue to rise

Linh Ta
Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios

Housing prices in Des Moines' suburbs continue to shoot up, especially in outer areas where new housing stock is growing like outside Bondurant, Adel and Huxley.

Driving the news: New housing prompted by population growth in the suburbs continues to raise median home prices there, Ted Weaver, a RE/MAX real estate broker, tells Axios.

  • Older landlocked cities like Des Moines are still seeing increased housing prices, though the jump is not as high.

Zoom in: Homes for under $250K - $300K are especially hard to find right now in the suburbs, as resales tend to go quickly if they're properly priced, Weaver says.

  • Waukee and Ankeny, our metro's two fastest growing suburbs, continue to be high in demand for home buyers.

The big picture: Home inventory levels remain low, though the demand for a house is also lower in comparison to 2020, Weaver says.

