Housing prices in Des Moines' suburbs continue to rise

Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios

Housing prices in Des Moines' suburbs continue to shoot up, especially in outer areas where new housing stock is growing like outside Bondurant, Adel and Huxley.

Driving the news: New housing prompted by population growth in the suburbs continues to raise median home prices there, Ted Weaver, a RE/MAX real estate broker, tells Axios.

Older landlocked cities like Des Moines are still seeing increased housing prices, though the jump is not as high.

Zoom in: Homes for under $250K - $300K are especially hard to find right now in the suburbs, as resales tend to go quickly if they're properly priced, Weaver says.

Waukee and Ankeny, our metro's two fastest growing suburbs, continue to be high in demand for home buyers.

The big picture: Home inventory levels remain low, though the demand for a house is also lower in comparison to 2020, Weaver says.