Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.

After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.

Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.

WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and white bread.

Yes, but: Advocates from food nonprofits say there are still several issues with the bill that could hurt low-income families, including requiring an "asset test" to qualify for SNAP.

The test requires the state to consider a household's bank accounts, vehicles and cash on hand.

What they're saying: Requiring an asset test could create a cliff effect that hurts low-income families trying to save money for a down payment or their kids' college education, said Lina Tucker Reinders of the Iowa Public Health Association, during the meeting.

Working parents could also risk losing SNAP, especially if they're in a rural area and may need two vehicles, said Luke Elzinga of DMARC.

The other side: House Republican Ann Meyer said the bill's intention is to ensure the "right people" are receiving SNAP benefits.

"They're all your tax dollars," Meyer said.

What's next: The bill passed the subcommittee and will be considered again during the session.