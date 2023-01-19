49 mins ago - Politics
No more sliced cheese, white rice under proposed Iowa SNAP bill
Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.
Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.
Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.
- A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.
Proposed restrictions:
- No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.
- No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.
- No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.
- No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.
What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
