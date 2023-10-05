Des Moines "Banned Books" event celebrates local authors

Share on email (opens in new window)

Beaverdale Books is holding an all-day "Banned Books" event on Saturday at Franklin Junior High.

Driving the news: Oct. 1-7 is "Banned Books Week" — a time to highlight censorship and celebrate reading freely, according to the American Library Association.

The intrigue: It's timely in Iowa, as school libraries are pulling books off shelves and putting disclaimers on little libraries in light of a new state law.

What's happening: The day's activities include a drag children's story time, panel discussion on "To Kill a Mockingbird" and a keynote speech from Ashley Hope Pérez, author of "Out of Darkness."

Plus, the Des Moines Public Library hosts a "Banned Books 101" panel during the event from 11am-noon.

Speakers include Iowa Rep. Austin Baeth (D-Des Moines), Johnston school board member Soneeta Mangra-Dutcher and Urbandale school board member Daniel Gutmann.

If you go: 10am-5pm at 4801 Franklin Avenue. Free!