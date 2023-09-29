Iowa schools add little library disclaimers in light of new book law

West Des Moines and Urbandale schools are placing disclaimers on the little free libraries, on their school grounds, following an Iowa law banning books with sex acts from schools, the Des Moines Register reports.

Driving the news: House File 496 — a broad education bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds this year — bans certain books and requires parental permission for students who want to go by different names or pronouns than assigned at birth.

School districts statewide have varying responses to the law due to a lack of guidance from the state, education advocates say.

Urbandale has taken more aggressive action and pulled 65 books, while other districts haven't removed any.

State of play: A disclaimer on a little library at Urbandale's Webster Elementary notes it is separate from their library program and not sponsored by the district.

West Des Moines plans on also adding signage on its library at Clive Learning Academy, the Register reports.

Des Moines schools has a little library at McKinley Elementary, but the district does not believe the law applies to it.

What they're saying: The Little Free Library nonprofit is "disappointed" schools are adding disclaimers, but it's a "good solution" to ensure they aren't penalized, a spokesperson told the Register.

The other side: State Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Orange City) said in a previous statement to Axios that districts like Urbandale are "playing a political game" and that it's "unbelievable" districts are having a hard time removing sexually explicit materials.