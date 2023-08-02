60 mins ago - Education

Author Jodi Picoult speaks against Urbandale school's banned books list

Linh Ta
A screenshot saying God, I'm sick of having my books banned"

A screenshot of a Facebook post by Jodi Picoult. Screenshot via Facebook

Popular fiction writer Jodi Picoult spoke out Monday against the Urbandale school district's recommended book ban list, which includes several of her novels.

State of play: The school district created a list of nearly 400 books it's considering banning in light of a new state law prohibiting books containing sexual content, according to Iowa Public Radio.

What they're saying: The lack of guidance from the state forced the district to create its own book list that had a "broad interpretation" to avoid disciplinary action, according to a statement issued by Urbandale schools Monday.

What's next: Penalties for teachers and administrators who don't remove prohibited books start Jan. 1, 2024.

