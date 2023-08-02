Share on email (opens in new window)

A screenshot of a Facebook post by Jodi Picoult. Screenshot via Facebook

Popular fiction writer Jodi Picoult spoke out Monday against the Urbandale school district's recommended book ban list, which includes several of her novels.

State of play: The school district created a list of nearly 400 books it's considering banning in light of a new state law prohibiting books containing sexual content, according to Iowa Public Radio.

Picoult's books on the list include "My Sister's Keeper" a popular YA novel, as well as "Nineteen Minutes," about the events following a school shooting.

What they're saying: The lack of guidance from the state forced the district to create its own book list that had a "broad interpretation" to avoid disciplinary action, according to a statement issued by Urbandale schools Monday.

What's next: Penalties for teachers and administrators who don't remove prohibited books start Jan. 1, 2024.