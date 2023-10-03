Des Moines' work-from-home crowd thins out

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Axios

The share of DSM-area employees who work from home declined last year from a 2021 peak, per new census data.

Why it matters: Employers like Principal Financial Group say a post-pandemic return to the office will build a more vibrant and collaborative environment.

Office workers also play a role in downtown's overall economy.

By the numbers: Almost 21% of our metro's workforce worked from home in 2021, a pandemic-era high.

Last year's rate fell more than 5 percentage points and is now on par with the U.S. overall, according to census data.

What we're watching: Whether local businesses that push for an in-person return face an employee backlash as some across the country have experienced.

Efforts by Wells Fargo employees to unionize are gaining momentum partly because of return-to-office mandates, the Register reports.

