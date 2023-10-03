2 hours ago - Business
Des Moines' work-from-home crowd thins out
The share of DSM-area employees who work from home declined last year from a 2021 peak, per new census data.
Why it matters: Employers like Principal Financial Group say a post-pandemic return to the office will build a more vibrant and collaborative environment.
- Office workers also play a role in downtown's overall economy.
By the numbers: Almost 21% of our metro's workforce worked from home in 2021, a pandemic-era high.
- Last year's rate fell more than 5 percentage points and is now on par with the U.S. overall, according to census data.
What we're watching: Whether local businesses that push for an in-person return face an employee backlash as some across the country have experienced.
- Efforts by Wells Fargo employees to unionize are gaining momentum partly because of return-to-office mandates, the Register reports.
