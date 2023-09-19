While downtown office vacancies are showing signs of recovery from pandemic-era losses, it will take creativity by developers to fill larger spaces, says TJ Jacobs of commercial brokerage firm CBRE.

Why it matters: Full office spaces bring more foot traffic to surrounding areas, helping nearby retailers and restaurants.

Vacant buildings can also lower the property value of neighboring businesses.

Yes, but: A 2023 study by the Greater Des Moines Partnership shows central Iowa workers still also want flexibility and the option to work from home — preferring a schedule that's 60% remote and 40% in person, the Business Record reports.

State of play: Foot traffic downtown has been "great" after 4pm thanks to Des Moines' entertainment and dining scene, but there's still a push to bring back the typical morning and afternoon office worker crowds, Jacobs tells Axios.

By the numbers: Des Moines' central business district had 18% vacant office space in Q2 — equating to around 1.145 million square feet, according to CBRE's office report ending June 30.

That's a decrease compared to the first quarter, when vacancy was 19%.

What's happening: Businesses are now more willing to renew leases for longer periods of time than even just a year or two ago, Jacobs says.

A recent major renewal was the lease for Dentons Davis Brown — 48,000 square feet at 215 10th Street.

Beyond lease renewals, major businesses are also showing a bigger push for the return to the office, notably Principal's announcement that employees must return by November.

Zoom in: There's been a "significant" amount of tours showing the downtown buildings Wells Fargo is selling as the company moves its workers to its West Des Moines campus, Jacobs says.

The bottom line: Local retailers and businesses, especially downtown restaurants, are still navigating how to handle the hybrid schedules of office workers.

While traffic from Tuesday through Thursday is picking up, Monday and Friday are still a struggle.

What's next: Downtown developers will need to transform their vacancies to become more attractive to potential tenants — possibly cutting down the size of their offices and considering the potential for other purposes, including residential space, Jacobs says.