Despensary temporarily halts THC, CBD sales

The new location of Despensary on Ingersoll Avenue. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Despensary, a prominent local THC and CBD seller, temporarily halted sales of its hemp products on Aug. 19, according to a post by the store.

Why it matters: While recreational marijuana is still illegal statewide, sales of delta-8 and delta-9 products have grown through loopholes to sell THC under Iowa's confusing hemp law.

Driving the news: The store's registration to sell consumable hemp products expired Aug. 8, Alex Carfrae, spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, tells Axios.

A renewal application was submitted Aug. 16 along with a list of products for sale.

But some of the listed items did not have a required certificate of analysis, surpassed the state's .3% THC threshold or did not meet other requirements, Carfrae says.

What's next: A new list was submitted to the state Aug. 23, which is currently under review, Carfrae says.

The state's cannabis regulation office is working with Despensary, he says.

Of note: Despensary was not selling hemp-derived products on its site as of Monday morning.

What they're saying: Some previously approved products have now "slightly surpassed" the .3% THC threshold, Sabrina Bergloff, Despensary's chief operating officer, wrote to Axios in an email.