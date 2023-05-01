Legality for popular delta-8 THC is questionable in Iowa

Iowans can easily purchase delta-8 and delta-9 THC products, but their legality is causing confusion due to differing federal and state laws.

Why it matters: While some use THC recreationally, others use it to help with medical ailments such as PTSD, insomnia and chronic pain.

Recreational marijuana is federally illegal but quickly expanding in neighboring states, including Missouri, Illinois and Minnesota, and is bringing in hundreds of millions in tax revenues.

What it is: Delta-8 and -9 look just like what you would find at a dispensary, but the THC in them is produced from hemp instead of the cannabis plant, making them legal under a federal loophole.

THC is the psychoactive chemical that gets people high.

Zoom in: Under Iowa law, hemp products are legal as long as the THC is capped at .3%.

State law regulates which items can be sold. Stores can sell vapes, gummies and lotions, but they can't sell anything that's combustible, such as flower that's smoked in a pipe.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals regulates consumable hemp and has a list of approved retailers.

Yes, but: The rules can be confusing. Buying delta-8 and -9 products online — including those with higher THC levels — and getting them shipped is incredibly easy, but consumers may unknowingly be purchasing products considered illegal here.

Hemp or CBD food products from another state, for example, are illegal.

What they're saying: The Polk County Attorney's office would determine potential prosecution of delta-8 and delta-9 products on a "case-by-base" basis due to the complicated laws, spokesperson Lynn Hicks tells Axios.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office did not respond to requests for comment.

The other side: The FDA warns the products made by companies producing THC from hemp are unregulated and could include dangerous chemicals.