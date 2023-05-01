Legality for popular delta-8 THC is questionable in Iowa
Iowans can easily purchase delta-8 and delta-9 THC products, but their legality is causing confusion due to differing federal and state laws.
Why it matters: While some use THC recreationally, others use it to help with medical ailments such as PTSD, insomnia and chronic pain.
- Recreational marijuana is federally illegal but quickly expanding in neighboring states, including Missouri, Illinois and Minnesota, and is bringing in hundreds of millions in tax revenues.
What it is: Delta-8 and -9 look just like what you would find at a dispensary, but the THC in them is produced from hemp instead of the cannabis plant, making them legal under a federal loophole.
- THC is the psychoactive chemical that gets people high.
Zoom in: Under Iowa law, hemp products are legal as long as the THC is capped at .3%.
- State law regulates which items can be sold. Stores can sell vapes, gummies and lotions, but they can't sell anything that's combustible, such as flower that's smoked in a pipe.
- The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals regulates consumable hemp and has a list of approved retailers.
Yes, but: The rules can be confusing. Buying delta-8 and -9 products online — including those with higher THC levels — and getting them shipped is incredibly easy, but consumers may unknowingly be purchasing products considered illegal here.
- Hemp or CBD food products from another state, for example, are illegal.
What they're saying: The Polk County Attorney's office would determine potential prosecution of delta-8 and delta-9 products on a "case-by-base" basis due to the complicated laws, spokesperson Lynn Hicks tells Axios.
- The Iowa Attorney General's Office did not respond to requests for comment.
The other side: The FDA warns the products made by companies producing THC from hemp are unregulated and could include dangerous chemicals.
