Despensary opening second THC, CBD spot on Ingersoll
Despensary — a popular shop selling CBD and THC — is opening a second location at the former Badowers site at 2817 Ingersoll Avenue.
Driving the news: High customer demand at the original downtown location prompted the need for a second, larger store, Sabrina Bergloff, Despensary's chief operating officer, tells Axios.
How it works: While recreational marijuana is illegal in Iowa, state law allows hemp-derived products as long as the THC is capped at .3%.
- Since then, Delta-9 products have popped up in Iowa shops. The THC in them is produced from hemp instead of the cannabis plant, making them legal under a federal loophole.
- THC is the psychoactive chemical that gets people high.
State of play: The new store is around 3,500 square feet and will offer THC and CBD products like gummies, drinks and tinctures.
- The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals regulates consumable hemp and has a list of approved retailers, which includes Despensary.
What they're saying: Employees will be able to help new customers with health or wellness questions who are wondering if THC or CBD can help, Bergloff says.
- "We're trying to change the face of what the stereotypical stoner looks like," she says.
What's next: The store is expected to open in the next two months.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.