The new location of Despensary on Ingersoll Avenue. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Despensary — a popular shop selling CBD and THC — is opening a second location at the former Badowers site at 2817 Ingersoll Avenue.

Driving the news: High customer demand at the original downtown location prompted the need for a second, larger store, Sabrina Bergloff, Despensary's chief operating officer, tells Axios.

How it works: While recreational marijuana is illegal in Iowa, state law allows hemp-derived products as long as the THC is capped at .3%.

Since then, Delta-9 products have popped up in Iowa shops. The THC in them is produced from hemp instead of the cannabis plant, making them legal under a federal loophole.

THC is the psychoactive chemical that gets people high.

State of play: The new store is around 3,500 square feet and will offer THC and CBD products like gummies, drinks and tinctures.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals regulates consumable hemp and has a list of approved retailers, which includes Despensary.

What they're saying: Employees will be able to help new customers with health or wellness questions who are wondering if THC or CBD can help, Bergloff says.

"We're trying to change the face of what the stereotypical stoner looks like," she says.

What's next: The store is expected to open in the next two months.