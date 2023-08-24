1 hour ago - Food and Drink
PETA gives the Iowa State Fair a deep-fried shaming
The Iowa State Fair was awarded a "certificate of shame" yesterday by PETA.
Zoom in: The Staggeringly Worst Example Award is "for climate, cruelty and cholesterol obliviousness."
- The Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese epitomizes those problems, the group said in a statement.
💬 Our thought bubble: This is just "a little warm up" grease for Gov. Tim Walz at the start of the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday.
More Des Moines stories
