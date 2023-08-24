1 hour ago - Food and Drink

PETA gives the Iowa State Fair a deep-fried shaming

Jason Clayworth

The Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese won this year's Peoples' Choice Best New Food Award at the Iowa State Fair. Photo: Courtesy of the fair; Illustration: Courtesy of PETA

The Iowa State Fair was awarded a "certificate of shame" yesterday by PETA.

Zoom in: The Staggeringly Worst Example Award is "for climate, cruelty and cholesterol obliviousness."

💬 Our thought bubble: This is just "a little warm up" grease for Gov. Tim Walz at the start of the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday.

