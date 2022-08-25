29 mins ago - Things to Do

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Linh Ta
Tim Walz and pupusas
Tim Walz watches a cook make pupusas during the Multi-Cultural Fiesta in St. James, Minn., on September 15, 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."

Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.

Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)

