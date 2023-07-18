Iowa State Fair 2023: We tried the top 10 new foods

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Linh here. I got the big honor of judging the top 10 new Iowa State Fair foods on Tuesday.

Driving the news: There's 63 new foods to try during this year's event from Aug. 10-20.

State of play: Judges gathered at the fairgrounds to sample the food and collectively decided that our top three favorites were the Iowa Twinkie, grinder ball and the deep-fried brisket mac and cheese grilled cheese (say that five times fast.)

I judged each dish on its "fair factor" — does it have a fun twist and make you say, "only at the Iowa State Fair?" — as well as taste.

Here are my very subjective thoughts on some of the new foods:

Iowa Twinkie — Whatcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew

An Iowa Twinkie ($8) from Whatcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew.

What it is: Based off a "Texas Twinkie," it's a carved-out jalapeño filled with pulled pork, corn and cream cheese that's wrapped in bacon and topped with barbecue sauce ($8).

What I liked: It was filling and between the salty meat, sweet sauce and a hint of spice from the pepper, it had a little bit of every flavor.

What could improve: I was missing a "crunch" from the jalapeño and would like some sort of texture difference.

Fair factor: 5/5 — even the name screams fun.

Shrimp poke bowl — Shrimp Shack

A shrimp poke bowl ($12) from Shrimp Shack.

What it is: Rice with "sushi sauce," edamame, pineapple, mayo, carrots, cucumber, shrimp and crispy onion ($12).

What I liked: It was delicious and fresh, with tons of different flavors and veggies.

What could improve: Nothing! I liked the bowl for what it was.

Fair factor: 1/5 — It didn't have an Instagram-able factor, creative twist or "Oh my gosh, did you see that?"

Grinder ball — The Bacon Box

A grinder ball from The Bacon Box ($6.50).

What it is: A gluten-free take on a grinder. The bacon blend is shaped into a ball, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and wrapped in bacon, then smoked and dipped in marinara sauce ($6.50).

What I liked: It's a giant spaghetti meatball!

What could improve: If you're on the keto diet or a big meat fan, this is for you. I admittedly did miss the bread, but I know that goes against the intention of the dish.

Fair factor: 4/5 — a giant hunk of meat indeed screams Iowa State Fair.

Crunchy Cool Ranch Pickle on a Stick — Grater Tater

A Crunchy Cool Ranch Pickle on a Stick ($6).

What it is: A pickle rolled in a cool ranch mix, breaded in crumbs of Doritos Cool Ranch and topped with ranch ($6).

What I liked: It's a new twist on the fried pickle on a stick and gives some variety to the classic.

What could improve: It was very salty.

Fair factor: 5/5 — there's few things more American than cool ranch-flavored Doritos.

Deep-Fried Strawberry Shortcake on a Stick — Smith's

Strawberry shortcake on a stick ($8) from Smith's.

What it is: A strawberry shortcake roll that's battered and fried, then topped with whipped cream and strawberry sauce ($8).

What I liked: Not too sweet and it was crispy on the outside despite whipped cream. It was so delicious!

What could improve: I liked it all!

Fair factor: 3/5 — anything fried on a stick is a win.

Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese — What's Your Cheez

A sample of a Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese ($12) from What's Your Cheez.

What it is: A grilled cheese sandwich with brisket mac and cheese, brisket, bacon cheddar bread and a raspberry chipotle dipping sauce that's similar to au jus ($12).

What I liked: The bread had a crispy cheddar layer that made the whole sandwich pop. Lots of sweet and savory.

What could improve: This isn't a bad thing, but I was ready for a nap after eating this.

Fair factor: 5/5 — I love any food name that makes me confused about what exactly I'm eating.

Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae — Over the Top

Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae ($9) from Over the Top.

What it is: Iowa sweet corn ice cream garnished with green candy melt and a butterscotch topping and corn kernels ($9).

What I liked: It all tasted good together. Don't be fooled by the corn bits, they added a fun, sweet texture to the ice cream.

What could improve: Corn-flavored ice creams are typically subtle and similar to vanilla. The butterscotch sauce is a nice mix, but I'd love more flavor, like some flakey salt!

Fair factor: 5/5 — it's ice cream shaped like corn.

Dill pickle-flavored cheese curds — Brad & Harry's Cheese Curds

Dill pickle-flavored cheese curds ($9) from Brad & Harry's Cheese Curds.

What it is: Ellsworth Creamery dill pickle cheese curds, seasoned with more dill ($9 or $21 for a bucket)

What I liked: A subtle, sour twist to your traditional cheese curd. Nice and crispy with a gooey cheese inside.

What could improve: I would love a fun sauce!

Fair factor: 3/5 — creative twist on a classic.

Dough Crazy Sweet Stick — Dough Crazy

Dough Crazy Sweet Stick ($10) from Dough Crazy.

What it is: A stick of edible cookie dough. Flavors include chocolate chip, brookie, cherry chocolate chip, cake batter, brownie batter, monster, cookies and cream and chocolate chip cookie dough without the chocolate chips ($10).

What I liked: I never knew you could eat so many flavors of cookie dough from just one stick.

What could improve: I needed friends at the tasting because this gave me a stomach ache.

Fair factor: 5/5 — someone's going to ask you what you're eating if you walk around with this.

Of note: The one food I didn't get to try was "A-Hootenanny, " an oatmeal raisin cookie ice cream dessert from Iowa Specialty Crop Growers Association.