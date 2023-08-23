Share on email (opens in new window)

Forecast high temperatures for Wednesday from the National Weather Service. Image: Pivotal Weather

It's so hot in Des Moines that even Black Cat Ice Cream is closed for the next several days.

Why it matters: Des Moines could reach record-level heat today with an expected high of 99° and heat index of 111°, according to the National Weather Service.

The current record for Aug. 23 is 99°, set in 1975.

But the humidity is so high today that it will certainly feel hotter than it did back then, Donavon says.

What's happening: A heat dome stretching over 22 states — including all of Iowa — is placing 126 million people under heat warnings, writes Axios' Jacob Knutson, Andrew Freedman and Rebecca Falconer.

The high-pressure dome causes humid conditions and low winds that are difficult to escape from, including at night.

The strength of the current dome may rival one that occurred during the infamous Dust Bowl in August 1936.

The big picture: Climate change is causing heat waves to be more intense, longer-lasting and more frequent. A report earlier this month found it was a major factor in 80% of humanity experiencing unusually hot temperatures last month.

What's next: An excessive heat warning remains over the state until 8pm Thursday.