New Iowa State Fair food 2023: Korean egg corn dog

Linh Ta
Korean egg corndog

A Korean egg corn dog ($9) at Cluckin' Coop by the Iowa Egg Council. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

👋 Linh here. I always believed cheesy Korean corn dogs would be perfect for the Iowa State Fair. This year, Cluckin' Coop made it happen — with a twist.

What it is: Fried mozzarella cheese and hard-boiled eggs topped with a drizzle of a Sriarcha mayo-esque sauce.

  • (It typically comes with bacon, but I had mine without.)

What I liked: This is better than other cheese sticks at the fair, with stretchy mozzarella cheese and a thick, flakey breading that crunches with each bite.

What could improve: The hard-boiled eggs were a bit dry. Maybe dipping sauce could remedy that?

🍳 Fair Factor: This should have been one of the top 10 new fair foods.

  • I love the creativity here — take a beloved dish, turn it on its head and add an Iowa egg. 5/5.
stretchy mozzarella
The stretchy mozzarella cheese. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
