I'm lactose intolerant, but the pain that future me will endure to eat Korean corndogs right now is worth it.

Driving the news: I tried the new "Naughtea" Korean corndog and bubble tea shop in Ankeny for the first time in March.

How it works: There are five different corndog breading options: Original, french fries, sweet potato fries, hot Cheeto and a dessert ube.

Then you pick your filling to go inside: half cheese/half hotdog, all hot dog, all cheese or American cheese.

Finally, the outside can be covered in sugar and you can buy a sauce, such as ketchup or Sriracha mayo.

What I ordered: I ordered the sweet potato ($6.88), ube ($6.48) and original corndogs ($6.48) with only cheese (add 50 cents each) and sugar (add 10 cents).

The taste: This is how the fried cheese on a stick at the Iowa State Fair should be.

The deep-fried breading is crisp and didn't taste greasy, while the sugar offered some contrasting flavor.

The star of the show was the obnoxiously gooey mozzarella cheese in all of them. Ankeny's most Instagram-able cheese pull, for sure.

Where to find it: 11am to 5pm, Tues-Sun, 1810 SW White Birch Cir., #115, Ankeny