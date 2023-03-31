Run, don't walk, for Korean cheese corndogs in Ankeny
I'm lactose intolerant, but the pain that future me will endure to eat Korean corndogs right now is worth it.
Driving the news: I tried the new "Naughtea" Korean corndog and bubble tea shop in Ankeny for the first time in March.
How it works: There are five different corndog breading options: Original, french fries, sweet potato fries, hot Cheeto and a dessert ube.
- Then you pick your filling to go inside: half cheese/half hotdog, all hot dog, all cheese or American cheese.
- Finally, the outside can be covered in sugar and you can buy a sauce, such as ketchup or Sriracha mayo.
What I ordered: I ordered the sweet potato ($6.88), ube ($6.48) and original corndogs ($6.48) with only cheese (add 50 cents each) and sugar (add 10 cents).
The taste: This is how the fried cheese on a stick at the Iowa State Fair should be.
- The deep-fried breading is crisp and didn't taste greasy, while the sugar offered some contrasting flavor.
- The star of the show was the obnoxiously gooey mozzarella cheese in all of them. Ankeny's most Instagram-able cheese pull, for sure.
Where to find it: 11am to 5pm, Tues-Sun, 1810 SW White Birch Cir., #115, Ankeny
