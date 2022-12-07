3 hours ago - Food and Drink

New Ankeny shop selling bubble tea, cheesy Korean corn dogs

Linh Ta
Naughtea storefront

The storefront of Naughtea (left) and a variety of Korean corndogs (right). Photos courtesy of Valerie

Naughtea, a new bubble tea and Korean corn dog shop in Ankeny, is holding its soft opening on Thursday.

How it started: When Valerie Tongol moved to Pella from Los Angeles in 2013, one of the things she missed the most was bubble tea.

  • She decided this year to leave her job at Pella Windows and move to Ankeny to open Naughtea.

The menu: Korean corn dogs are similar in shape to a traditional corn dog, but the inside is filled with gooey mozzarella cheese.

  • At Tongol's shop, there's options to bread the outside with flavors like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, french fries, panko or sweet potato. Corn dogs are $5-$6.
  • Her shop also features a wide variety of bubble tea flavors, including milk tea and smoothies with prices ranging from just under $5 to $7.

What's next: The soft opening is from 11am-8:30pm at 1810 SW White Birch Circle, #115.

  • Her grand opening is Dec. 17 and 18th with free swag for the first 50 customers, like tote bags, bucket hats and tumblers.
  • She's also holding a BTS-themed event Jan. 14.
