New Ankeny shop selling bubble tea, cheesy Korean corn dogs
Naughtea, a new bubble tea and Korean corn dog shop in Ankeny, is holding its soft opening on Thursday.
How it started: When Valerie Tongol moved to Pella from Los Angeles in 2013, one of the things she missed the most was bubble tea.
- She decided this year to leave her job at Pella Windows and move to Ankeny to open Naughtea.
The menu: Korean corn dogs are similar in shape to a traditional corn dog, but the inside is filled with gooey mozzarella cheese.
- At Tongol's shop, there's options to bread the outside with flavors like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, french fries, panko or sweet potato. Corn dogs are $5-$6.
- Her shop also features a wide variety of bubble tea flavors, including milk tea and smoothies with prices ranging from just under $5 to $7.
What's next: The soft opening is from 11am-8:30pm at 1810 SW White Birch Circle, #115.
- Her grand opening is Dec. 17 and 18th with free swag for the first 50 customers, like tote bags, bucket hats and tumblers.
- She's also holding a BTS-themed event Jan. 14.
