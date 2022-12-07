The storefront of Naughtea (left) and a variety of Korean corndogs (right). Photos courtesy of Valerie

Naughtea, a new bubble tea and Korean corn dog shop in Ankeny, is holding its soft opening on Thursday.

How it started: When Valerie Tongol moved to Pella from Los Angeles in 2013, one of the things she missed the most was bubble tea.

She decided this year to leave her job at Pella Windows and move to Ankeny to open Naughtea.

The menu: Korean corn dogs are similar in shape to a traditional corn dog, but the inside is filled with gooey mozzarella cheese.

At Tongol's shop, there's options to bread the outside with flavors like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, french fries, panko or sweet potato. Corn dogs are $5-$6.

Her shop also features a wide variety of bubble tea flavors, including milk tea and smoothies with prices ranging from just under $5 to $7.

What's next: The soft opening is from 11am-8:30pm at 1810 SW White Birch Circle, #115.