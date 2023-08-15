37 mins ago - Food and Drink
Two new Iowa State Fair foods you should skip
👋 Jason here with tales of our daily fair food hits — and misses.
State of play: There are 60+ new foods this year.
- So if you've got limited stomach space, here are two worth skipping.
What I ate: Chocolate chip cookie dough sundae.
- And an orange with peppermint sipper.
What went wrong: Both names are misleading.
- The "sundae" has no ice cream. It's a glob of cookie dough with some chocolate peanut butter chunks — tasty, but not what I was seeking on a 90° day.
- The sipper is a mint stick pushed deep into a regular orange — I had a refreshing moment with this sweetie, sure, but was left wanting more.
Fair factor: Both get 1/5 — no second dates.
- Swipe left.
