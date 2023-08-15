Two new Iowa State Fair foods you should skip

Share on email (opens in new window)

The "orange with peppermint sipper" at the Orange Shakeups stand, east of the Varied Industries Building ($3). Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

👋 Jason here with tales of our daily fair food hits — and misses.

State of play: There are 60+ new foods this year.

So if you've got limited stomach space, here are two worth skipping.

What I ate: Chocolate chip cookie dough sundae.

And an orange with peppermint sipper.

Soft serve chocolate chip cookie dough sundae at Dough Crazy, on the outer perimeter of the Livestock Pavilion.($7) Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

What went wrong: Both names are misleading.

The "sundae" has no ice cream. It's a glob of cookie dough with some chocolate peanut butter chunks — tasty, but not what I was seeking on a 90° day.

The sipper is a mint stick pushed deep into a regular orange — I had a refreshing moment with this sweetie, sure, but was left wanting more.

Fair factor: Both get 1/5 — no second dates.

Swipe left.

Editor's note: This article was first published in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.