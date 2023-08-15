37 mins ago - Food and Drink

Two new Iowa State Fair foods you should skip

Jason Clayworth

The "orange with peppermint sipper" at the Orange Shakeups stand, east of the Varied Industries Building ($3). Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

👋 Jason here with tales of our daily fair food hits — and misses.

State of play: There are 60+ new foods this year.

  • So if you've got limited stomach space, here are two worth skipping.

What I ate: Chocolate chip cookie dough sundae.

  • And an orange with peppermint sipper.
A photo of cookie dough.
Soft serve chocolate chip cookie dough sundae at Dough Crazy, on the outer perimeter of the Livestock Pavilion.($7) Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

What went wrong: Both names are misleading.

  • The "sundae" has no ice cream. It's a glob of cookie dough with some chocolate peanut butter chunks — tasty, but not what I was seeking on a 90° day.
  • The sipper is a mint stick pushed deep into a regular orange — I had a refreshing moment with this sweetie, sure, but was left wanting more.

Fair factor: Both get 1/5 — no second dates.

  • Swipe left.

Editor's note: This article was first published in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more