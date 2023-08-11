Former Manhattan Deli owners make a new fair food debut

Share on email (opens in new window)

Located just west of the Jacobson Exhibition Center. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

👋 Jason here. We're featuring fun food every day of the Iowa State Fair, starting with this monstrosity.

What it is: A spicy twist on chicken salad, complete with Italian seasoning and little pieces of pepperoni in a hearty bun ($12).

What I liked: It tasted like Hy-Vee's creamy Italian pasta salad.

Plus, it comes from Hagar's Hoagies, a first-year fair vendor run by the family that once owned DSM's Manhattan Deli.

What could improve: I'd love it if they offered half the sandwich at half the price, 'cause I was f-u-l-l by the time I was done.

Fair factor: 4/5 — Tasty and very worthy of your time, especially if you're hungry.

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.