1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Former Manhattan Deli owners make a new fair food debut
👋 Jason here. We're featuring fun food every day of the Iowa State Fair, starting with this monstrosity.
What it is: A spicy twist on chicken salad, complete with Italian seasoning and little pieces of pepperoni in a hearty bun ($12).
What I liked: It tasted like Hy-Vee's creamy Italian pasta salad.
- Plus, it comes from Hagar's Hoagies, a first-year fair vendor run by the family that once owned DSM's Manhattan Deli.
What could improve: I'd love it if they offered half the sandwich at half the price, 'cause I was f-u-l-l by the time I was done.
Fair factor: 4/5 — Tasty and very worthy of your time, especially if you're hungry.
Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
