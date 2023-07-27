1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Dairy Queen dominates Des Moines
Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Des Moines metro, with 20 locations.
- Culver's is the runner-up with 12, per a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.
Reality check: Just because one chain is dominant doesn't necessarily make it the best.
- And many local institutions won't crack this kind of ranking. Outside Scoop, for example, has multiple locations but didn't factor into the data.
Zoom in: Black Cat, The Outside Scoop, Snookies and Classic Frozen Custard were among the favorites in a recent Catch Des Moines survey.
💬 Jason's thought bubble: DSM needs a Cherlato.
Go deeper: Peruse a national map of the most common ice cream chains by county.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.