Dairy Queen dominates Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Des Moines metro, with 20 locations.

  • Culver's is the runner-up with 12, per a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.

Reality check: Just because one chain is dominant doesn't necessarily make it the best.

  • And many local institutions won't crack this kind of ranking. Outside Scoop, for example, has multiple locations but didn't factor into the data.

Zoom in: Black Cat, The Outside Scoop, Snookies and Classic Frozen Custard were among the favorites in a recent Catch Des Moines survey.

💬 Jason's thought bubble: DSM needs a Cherlato.

Go deeper: Peruse a national map of the most common ice cream chains by county.

