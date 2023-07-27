Dairy Queen dominates Des Moines

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews; Ties were awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Des Moines metro, with 20 locations.

Culver's is the runner-up with 12, per a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.

Reality check: Just because one chain is dominant doesn't necessarily make it the best.

And many local institutions won't crack this kind of ranking. Outside Scoop, for example, has multiple locations but didn't factor into the data.

Zoom in: Black Cat, The Outside Scoop, Snookies and Classic Frozen Custard were among the favorites in a recent Catch Des Moines survey.

💬 Jason's thought bubble: DSM needs a Cherlato.

Go deeper: Peruse a national map of the most common ice cream chains by county.