Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios

It'll take Iowans an average of a little over five years to save up for a 10% down payment on a typical home in our state, Zillow data shows.

That accounts for saving 5% of the median household income every month.

Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves," as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists say.

By the numbers: In the DSM metro, the length of time grows to 6.8 years.

Yes, but: The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with Iowa on the low end and Hawaii as high as 18.4.

Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

First-timers are also waiting longer to buy — the median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 nationally from 2021 to 2022, the latest data shows.

Of note: The majority of Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house.

Zoom in: Even so, the majority of millennials in Des Moines own rather than rent — about 73%.

Des Moines bucks some national trends because of its home affordability, Gina Swanson, a realtor for Century 21 Signature Real Estate, previously told Axios.

The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, a NAR director.