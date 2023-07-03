Speed dating, singles events rise in Des Moines
Singles are partying like it’s 1999: They're speed dating and joining social clubs, writes Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.
What's happening: With pandemic isolation happily behind us, people looking for love are meeting IRL and embracing more ways to make physical connections.
By the numbers: Attendance at Eventbrite events that mentioned "dating" or "singles" rose 62% in the early months of this year, compared to the same time last year, according to Eventbrite data.
- And the number of those events increased by 20%, the ticketing site said.
Zoom in: Sue Bennett co-founded "The Smitten Project" in Des Moines in 2021 after spending extensive time on dating apps following her divorce nearly a decade ago, she tells Axios.
- As a local business owner, Bennett didn't always feel comfortable with posting her photos and information online.
- The Smitten Project is a way to help people meet in-person and avoid online concerns like cat fishing and spam profiles.
How it works: Members subscribe to the service for notifications and/or access to singles events like this Thursday’s group outing to the botanical garden.
- It starts at $10 a month and attendees sign a "code of conduct" that stipulates treating each other with respect.
- Non-members are also allowed at some events.
The bottom line: Even if they don't find an instant love connection, the hangouts have been a great way for people to make friends, Bennett says.
