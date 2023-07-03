Share on email (opens in new window)

Singles are partying like it’s 1999: They're speed dating and joining social clubs, writes Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.

What's happening: With pandemic isolation happily behind us, people looking for love are meeting IRL and embracing more ways to make physical connections.

By the numbers: Attendance at Eventbrite events that mentioned "dating" or "singles" rose 62% in the early months of this year, compared to the same time last year, according to Eventbrite data.

And the number of those events increased by 20%, the ticketing site said.

Zoom in: Sue Bennett co-founded "The Smitten Project" in Des Moines in 2021 after spending extensive time on dating apps following her divorce nearly a decade ago, she tells Axios.

As a local business owner, Bennett didn't always feel comfortable with posting her photos and information online.

The Smitten Project is a way to help people meet in-person and avoid online concerns like cat fishing and spam profiles.

How it works: Members subscribe to the service for notifications and/or access to singles events like this Thursday’s group outing to the botanical garden.

It starts at $10 a month and attendees sign a "code of conduct" that stipulates treating each other with respect.

Non-members are also allowed at some events.

The bottom line: Even if they don't find an instant love connection, the hangouts have been a great way for people to make friends, Bennett says.