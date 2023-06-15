40 mins ago - Sports

Sans Michael Jordan, auction still fetches $4k

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a stack of money being thrown at a basketball hoop

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

An abandoned safe deposit box full of hundreds of sports cards fetched $4,050 in the Iowa treasurer's online auction yesterday.

The intrigue: The final bid was about $2K more than what it was when the state removed what appeared to be a Michael Jordan rookie card and reset the lot's auction last week.

Yes, but: The lot still included unauthenticated cards from athletes like Magic Johnson, Dennis Rodman and Charles Barkley.

Catch up fast: Iowa helps people claim lost or forgotten property through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, mostly for things like dormant bank accounts or unclaimed utility deposits.

  • Physical storage is limited so the state is auctioning off boxes that have gone unclaimed for at least a decade.
  • Revenue is held for rightful owners in perpetuity.

State of play: Some Michael Jordan rookie cards can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

  • The treasurer's office ordered an appraisal after Axios noticed the potentially valuable card and will relist it after the condition and authenticity is verified.

Of note: About 30 other safe deposit items were auctioned off yesterday for a combined total of just under $5,500.

