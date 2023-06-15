Sans Michael Jordan, auction still fetches $4k

Share on email (opens in new window)

An abandoned safe deposit box full of hundreds of sports cards fetched $4,050 in the Iowa treasurer's online auction yesterday.

The intrigue: The final bid was about $2K more than what it was when the state removed what appeared to be a Michael Jordan rookie card and reset the lot's auction last week.

Yes, but: The lot still included unauthenticated cards from athletes like Magic Johnson, Dennis Rodman and Charles Barkley.

Catch up fast: Iowa helps people claim lost or forgotten property through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, mostly for things like dormant bank accounts or unclaimed utility deposits.

Physical storage is limited so the state is auctioning off boxes that have gone unclaimed for at least a decade.

Revenue is held for rightful owners in perpetuity.

State of play: Some Michael Jordan rookie cards can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The treasurer's office ordered an appraisal after Axios noticed the potentially valuable card and will relist it after the condition and authenticity is verified.

Of note: About 30 other safe deposit items were auctioned off yesterday for a combined total of just under $5,500.