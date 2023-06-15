Sans Michael Jordan, auction still fetches $4k
An abandoned safe deposit box full of hundreds of sports cards fetched $4,050 in the Iowa treasurer's online auction yesterday.
The intrigue: The final bid was about $2K more than what it was when the state removed what appeared to be a Michael Jordan rookie card and reset the lot's auction last week.
Yes, but: The lot still included unauthenticated cards from athletes like Magic Johnson, Dennis Rodman and Charles Barkley.
Catch up fast: Iowa helps people claim lost or forgotten property through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, mostly for things like dormant bank accounts or unclaimed utility deposits.
- Physical storage is limited so the state is auctioning off boxes that have gone unclaimed for at least a decade.
- Revenue is held for rightful owners in perpetuity.
State of play: Some Michael Jordan rookie cards can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
- The treasurer's office ordered an appraisal after Axios noticed the potentially valuable card and will relist it after the condition and authenticity is verified.
Of note: About 30 other safe deposit items were auctioned off yesterday for a combined total of just under $5,500.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.