Some Michael Jordan rookie cards like this one that went on the market in 2021 have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars . Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A Michael Jordan rookie card among the abandoned safe deposit box valuables Iowa's treasurer had listed in an auction was pulled for an appraisal.

Why it matters: It could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars but is also one of the most commonly faked sports cards out there.

Catch up fast: Over 10 years of efforts to reunite owners or heirs with their safe deposit box items have failed.

Auction revenues will be held by the state indefinitely for the rightful claimants.

State of play: Axios noticed the rookie card soon after auctions began on May 30 and asked the state if it planned to have it appraised.

The lot — which includes hundreds of other sports cards, some coins and currency — was up to $2,250 Thursday.

What's happening: Because of spiking interest, the state decided late yesterday to have the card professionally evaluated to avoid auction disruptions, Russ Trimble, the treasurer offices' chief of staff, tells Axios.

Bidding for the lot with the card will be cleared and the auction for the other items will restart as soon as today.

It could take up to six months for the evaluation and the card to return to the market, he said.

What's next: The auctions for other items continues until next week, and the state will decide what to do with the card after it's appraised.