Iowa is auctioning off abandoned safe deposit boxes

Inside the vault holding abandoned safe deposit box contents at the Iowa treasurer's office. Photo: Courtesy of the State Treasurer of Iowa

Iowa's treasurer listed the contents of dozens of abandoned safe deposit boxes for auction last week.

Why it matters: Millions of dollars in abandoned property are turned over to the state treasurer's office each year from financial institutions and businesses that have lost contact with owners.

Dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks and utility deposits are among the common items turned over to the state.

People can search and lay claim to their items online via "Great Iowa Treasure Hunt."

Driving the news: The office's last safe deposit box auction was in 2018 and the state's unclaimed property vault is now full.

Nearly 30 of the first auction lots end June 14. Sales will be canceled if rightful owners lay claim before then.

What they're saying: These auctions are difficult because they're often people's most prized possessions, Russ Trimble, the treasurer offices' chief of staff, tells Axios.

The contents frequently have more sentimental value to owners than monetary worth, he says.

Auction revenues are held by the state for owners or their heirs to claim into perpetuity — as is done with other financial accounts.

The intrigue: Some of the goodies include a sports card collection, jewelry and a fancy shaving set.