Four years ago, runner Nikki Hiltz won the women's Drake Relays Grand Blue Mile for the first time and was draped in an American flag after breaking the record.

Driving the news: Hiltz returned to Des Moines Tuesday and became a two-time event champion in the women's race, setting another record at 4:28.

But this time, Hiltz was also draped with a rainbow flag as LGBTQ+ fans on the sideline cheered them on.

Why it matters: Hiltz is the first-ever openly non-binary athlete to win the women's Grand Blue Mile, the USA track and field event, USATF confirmed to Axios.

The victory comes amidst a flurry of bills targeting transgender youth at the state Legislature, which Hiltz denounced on social media and in interviews.

What they're saying: "It meant more being in a state where there is so much hateful legislation and to meet queer people in the community that were just so grateful and thankful I was here," Hiltz said in an interview with CITIUS MAG.

How it started: In 2021, at a pivotal moment in their running career, Hiltz was deciding to retire or continue participating in a sport they felt was "forcing" them into a gender identity that didn't accurately represent them, Hiltz told NBC Sports.

On Transgender Day of Visibility that year, Hiltz came out and said they feel inspired to "reach the finish line that much faster" to be seen and create space for others.

The bottom line: "I won this title 4 years ago," Hiltz shared on Instagram. "But tonight, I won as my authentic self."

What's next: Hiltz competes again during the Drake Relays in the women's 1500m dash on Saturday.