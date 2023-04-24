Kum & Go's pending sale to a Utah-based company could mark another headquarters loss for downtown Des Moines.

Driving the news: Company headquarters are generally considered to be a business's most important location, one where many executive and management staff are based.

They're also important to the downtown business district's vibrancy and ability to support small businesses.

Catch up fast: Kum & Go, owned by the Krause Group, has more than 400 convenience stores in 13 states.

It's been a DSM-based business for more than 60 years, with its executive headquarters at the Krause Gateway Center.

Why it matters: Kum & Go''s convenience store chain is being purchased by Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, the companies announced in a joint statement Friday.

Maverik owns about as many stores as Kum & Go in 12 western states.

It's also acquiring Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier owned by the Krause Group.

Of note: Financial terms were not disclosed but the transaction is expected to close in coming months.

Both companies declined to comment Friday beyond their joint statement.

It remains unclear how the transaction may affect local stores and employees.

Flashback: DSM-based Meredith Corp. was sold in 2021 to a New-York based company, and while some of its publications remain downtown, there has been downsizing.

And Wells Fargo announced this year that it is moving most metro employees to its West Des Moines campus.

The moves mean potentially thousands of fewer downtown employees.

What they're saying: Job consolidations in the Kum & Go sale would most likely be among corporate employees, ISU economist Peter Orazem tells Axios.

DSM city manager Scott Sanders tells Axios he is "disheartened" about Kum & Go's pending sale.

Yes, but: A pending $84 million professional soccer stadium being proposed by Pro Iowa and Krause+ — Kum & Go's real estate arm —is still on track.