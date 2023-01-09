New Omicron variant begins spreading in Iowa

The XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant — a new version of the Omicron variant — is slowly growing in Iowa.

State of play: XBB.1.5 makes up about 28% of COVID cases in the country and is the fourth most prevalent strain here in Iowa.

In the northeast region of the U.S., it makes up almost 75% of cases.

The intrigue: XBB.1.5 is different from previous variants because it can attach itself better to cells, CNBC reports.

"The virus needs to bind tightly to cells to be more efficient at getting in and that could help the virus be a little bit more efficient at infecting people," Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University, told CNBC.

Of note: There do not appear to be any additional COVID-19 symptoms tied to XBB.1.5.

"There's no suggestion at this point that XBB.1.5 is more severe," Dr. Barbara Mahon of the CDC, told CBS News.

Yes, but: Scientists said it has mutations that could allow the virus to evade COVID-19 vaccine boosters and cause more breakthrough infections, according to CNBC.

In October, the XBB subvariant was deemed best suited to evade COVID-19 immunity, Axios' Erin Doherty reported.

What's next: Hospitals and medical facilities were inundated prior to the holidays in December, but infections and hospitalizations have dipped down now in January.