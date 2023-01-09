Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start

Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.

Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.

The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.

Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.

What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny Boulevard, ended their redemption programs at the beginning of the year.

Other major retailers Price Chopper are still accepting returns for the most part, but it's up in the air how long that will last.

Zoom in: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is giving redemption centers until Jan. 31 to be approved under the new rules.

So far, the department has approved 56 centers.

Three have been approved in Polk County: The Metro Waste Authority sites in Des Moines and Grimes, and K & B Redemption Center in Ankeny.

What they're saying: The increased profit incentive for redemption centers will encourage more private entities to get involved and come up with new ways of recycling, said David Adelman, a lobbyist for the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association.

He pointed to Droppett, a Des Moines-based redemption site where people can leave their cans without waiting in line. It hasn't been approved yet by the Iowa DNR.

The other side: Grocery stores and shops are the most convenient way for people to return their recyclables, but more of them will likely stop accepting bottles, said Pam Mackey-Taylor of the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club.