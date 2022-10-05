Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution

Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios.

At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into their bank account.

Why it matters: Recycling is becoming more convenient and far more sanitary. Automation could also help eliminate redemption center deserts.

Context: Iowa law has for decades generally required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.

Grocers have struggled with the requirements, saying that bringing the empty cans and bottles inside food establishments runs contrary to public health.

Driving the news: Lawmakers this year overhauled the state's bottle bill to allow stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10 or 15 mile radius.

Starting Jan. 1, handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers will increase from 1 to 3 cents per container.

What's happening: Redemption centers are gearing up for growth.

Some processing companies are investing millions of dollars in new technology as a result, David Adelman, a lobbyist for the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association tells Axios.

Zoom in: CRINC, a DSM-based redemption business, has a "Droppett" test site that allows people to leave their specially marked bags of empties at a mobile redemption center.

New machinery that can count about 5,000 cans or bottles an hour is used to process the returns, using QR codes on bags to deposit refunds into a consumer's account.

Around 85 customers are using the test site, Doug Webb, president of CRINC told Axios Tuesday.

Try it: Customers have to create a Droppett account and use their custom QR stickers for returns to be properly processed. The facility is located at 1600 E. Euclid Ave. in DSM.

What's next: The locations and number of Droppett centers that will launch in coming months is under review, Webb said.