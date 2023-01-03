38 mins ago - Business

Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a Hy-Vee bottle sign.

A sign at Hy-Vee's Fleur Avenue location in Des Moines last week reminds users of a state law that requires cans be empty and reasonably clean. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty.

  • Law breakers could be refused redemption center services.

Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday.

  • A new Iowa law that took affect Sunday allows some grocers to partner with nearby redemption centers and eliminate in-store returns

State of play: Hy-Vee's redemption services, for now, remain status quo, Potthoff said.

  • Meanwhile, some other redemption centers are deploying new technology to improve customer service.
