Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services

A sign at Hy-Vee's Fleur Avenue location in Des Moines last week reminds users of a state law that requires cans be empty and reasonably clean. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty.

Law breakers could be refused redemption center services.

Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday.

A new Iowa law that took affect Sunday allows some grocers to partner with nearby redemption centers and eliminate in-store returns

State of play: Hy-Vee's redemption services, for now, remain status quo, Potthoff said.