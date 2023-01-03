38 mins ago - Business
Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services
Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty.
- Law breakers could be refused redemption center services.
Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday.
- A new Iowa law that took affect Sunday allows some grocers to partner with nearby redemption centers and eliminate in-store returns
State of play: Hy-Vee's redemption services, for now, remain status quo, Potthoff said.
- Meanwhile, some other redemption centers are deploying new technology to improve customer service.
