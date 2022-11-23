2 hours ago - News

Polk County's $340/hour defense in harassment case against supervisor

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a collection of checks with the shadow of a hand with a pen looming over one of them

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Polk County will pay $340 an hour to defend against a lawsuit filed by county spokesperson Sarah Boese, according to the contract obtained by Axios.

Catch up fast: Boese, who still works for the county, alleges Supervisor Matt McCoy sexually harassed her in 2020 via an obscene threat she says she overheard him make while he spoke with another county employee.

Driving the news: Last week, a district court judge rejected the county's request to dismiss Boese's retaliation claims.

  • Supervisors agreed to hire DSM attorney Andrew Tice of Ahlers & Cooney during a heated public meeting last week to avoid a conflict of interest in having the county attorney represent the case.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more