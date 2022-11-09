Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT.

Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections.

Percentages were based on totals reported as of 6am Wednesday. Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bold.

Data: Iowa Secretary of State; Chart: Axios Visuals

Constitutional amendment: Gun restrictions are now subject to "strict scrutiny” under the Iowa constitution, the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.

Statewide and congressional

Governor: Kim Reynolds * (R) v. Deidre DeJear (D) — 59% to 41%

* (R) v. Deidre DeJear (D) — 59% to 41% U.S. Senate: Chuck Grassley * (R) v. Michael Franken (D) — 56% to 44%

* (R) v. Michael Franken (D) — 56% to 44% Secretary of State: Paul Pate* (R) v. Joel Miller (D) — 60% to 40%

(R) v. Joel Miller (D) — 60% to 40% Auditor: Rob Sand * (D) v. Todd Halbur (R) — 50% to 50%

* (D) v. Todd Halbur (R) — 50% to 50% Treasurer: Roby Smith (R) v. Michael Fitzgerald* (D) — 51% to 49%

(R) v. Michael Fitzgerald* (D) — 51% to 49% Secretary of Agriculture: Mike Naig * (R) v. John Norwood (D) — 61% to 39%

* (R) v. John Norwood (D) — 61% to 39% Attorney General: Brenna Bird (R) v. Tom Miller* (D) — 51% to 49%

(R) v. Tom Miller* (D) — 51% to 49% U.S. House, 1st District: Mariannette Miller-Meeks* (R) v. Christina Bohannan (D) — 53% to 47%

(R) v. Christina Bohannan (D) — 53% to 47% U.S. House, 2nd District: Ashley Hinson* (R) v. Liz Mathis (D) — 54% to 46%

(R) v. Liz Mathis (D) — 54% to 46% U.S. House, 3rd District: Zack Nunn (R) v. Cindy Axne* (D) — 50% to 50%

(R) v. Cindy Axne* (D) — 50% to 50% U.S. House, 4th District: Randy Feenstra* (R) v. Ryan Melton (D) — 69% to 31%

Iowa Senate

District 14: Sarah Trone Garriott* (D) v. Jake Chapman* (R) — 51% to 49%

(D) v. Jake Chapman* (R) — 51% to 49% District 16: Claire Celsi* (D) v. Bradley Price (R) — 58% to 42%

(D) v. Bradley Price (R) — 58% to 42% District 21: Mike Bousselot (R) v. Todd Brady (D) — 51% to 49%

(R) v. Todd Brady (D) — 51% to 49% District 23: Jack Whitver* (R) v. Matt Pries (D) — 59% to 41%

Iowa House

District 28: David Young (R) v. Democrat Sonya Heitshusen (D) — 53% to 47%

(R) v. Democrat Sonya Heitshusen (D) — 53% to 47% District 30: Megan Srinivas (D) v. Jerry Cheevers (R) — 64% to 36%

(D) v. Jerry Cheevers (R) — 64% to 36% District 32: Jennifer Konfrst* (D) v. Mark Brown (R) — 60% to 40%

(D) v. Mark Brown (R) — 60% to 40% District 39: Rick Olson* (D) v. Mark Weatherly (R) — 53% to 47%

(D) v. Mark Weatherly (R) — 53% to 47% District 41: Molly Buck (D) v. Marvis Landon (R) — 50% to 50%

(D) v. Marvis Landon (R) — 50% to 50% District 42: Heather Matson (D) v. Garrett Gobble* (R) — 50% to 50%

(D) v. Garrett Gobble* (R) — 50% to 50% District 43: Eddie Andrews* (R) v. Suresh Reddy (D) — 51% to 49%

(R) v. Suresh Reddy (D) — 51% to 49% District 46: Dan Gehlbach (R) v. Bridget Carberry Montgomery — 56% to 44%

Polk County

Attorney: Kimberly Graham (D) v. Allan Richards (R) — 57% to 43%

Of note: Supervisors Matt McCoy* (D), Tom Hockensmith* (D) and Angela Connolly* (D) as well as Treasurer Mary Wells* (D) and Recorder Julie Haggerty* (D) were unopposed.