The outcomes of key Iowa races in Tuesday's midterm
Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT.
- Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections.
Of note: Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bolded.
Constitutional amendment: Gun restrictions are now subject to "strict scrutiny” under the Iowa constitution, the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
Statewide and congressional
- Governor: Kim Reynolds* (R) v. Deidre DeJear (D) — 59% to 41%
- U.S. Senate: Chuck Grassley* (R) v. Michael Franken (D) — 56% to 44%
- Secretary of State: Paul Pate* (R) v. Joel Miller (D) — 60% to 40%
- Auditor: Rob Sand* (D) v. Todd Halbur (R) — 50% to 50%
- Treasurer: Roby Smith (R) v. Michael Fitzgerald* (D) — 51% to 49%
- Secretary of Agriculture: Mike Naig* (R) v. John Norwood (D) — 61% to 39%
- Attorney General: Brenna Bird (R) v. Tom Miller* (D) — 51% to 49%
- U.S. House, 1st District: Mariannette Miller-Meeks* (R) v. Christina Bohannan (D) — 53% to 47%
- U.S. House, 2nd District: Ashley Hinson* (R) v. Liz Mathis (D) — 54% to 46%
- U.S. House, 3rd District: Zack Nunn (R) v. Cindy Axne* (D) — 50% to 50%
- U.S. House, 4th District: Randy Feenstra* (R) v. Ryan Melton (D) — 69% to 31%
Iowa Senate
- District 14: Sarah Trone Garriott* (D) v. Jake Chapman* (R) — 51% to 49%
- District 16: Claire Celsi* (D) v. Bradley Price (R) — 58% to 42%
- District 21: Mike Bousselot (R) v. Todd Brady (D) — 51% to 49%
- District 23: Jack Whitver* (R) v. Matt Pries (D) — 59% to 41%
Iowa House
- District 28: David Young (R) v. Democrat Sonya Heitshusen (D) — 53% to 47%
- District 30: Megan Srinivas (D) v. Jerry Cheevers (R) — 64% to 36%
- District 32: Jennifer Konfrst* (D) v. Mark Brown (R) — 60% to 40%
- District 39: Rick Olson* (D) v. Mark Weatherly (R) — 53% to 47%
- District 41: Molly Buck (D) v. Marvis Landon (R) — 50% to 50%
- District 42: Heather Matson (D) v. Garrett Gobble* (R) — 50% to 50%
- District 43: Eddie Andrews* (R) v. Suresh Reddy (D) — 51% to 49%
- District 46: Dan Gehlbach (R) v. Bridget Carberry Montgomery — 56% to 44%
Polk County
- Attorney: Kimberly Graham (D) v. Allan Richards (R) — 57% to 43%
Of note: Supervisors Matt McCoy* (D), Tom Hockensmith* (D) and Angela Connolly* (D) as well as Treasurer Mary Wells* (D) and Recorder Julie Haggerty* (D) were unopposed.
