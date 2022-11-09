30 mins ago - Politics

The outcomes of key Iowa races in Tuesday's midterm

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a question mark in a speech bubble with ballot elements in the background.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT.

  • Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections.

Of note: Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bolded.

  • Percentages were based on totals reported as of 6am Wednesday. Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bold.
Data: Iowa Secretary of State; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Iowa Secretary of State; Chart: Axios Visuals

Constitutional amendment: Gun restrictions are now subject to "strict scrutiny” under the Iowa constitution, the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.

Statewide and congressional
  • Governor: Kim Reynolds* (R) v. Deidre DeJear (D) — 59% to 41%
  • U.S. Senate: Chuck Grassley* (R) v. Michael Franken (D) — 56% to 44%
  • Secretary of State: Paul Pate* (R) v. Joel Miller (D) — 60% to 40%
  • Auditor: Rob Sand* (D) v. Todd Halbur (R) — 50% to 50%
  • Treasurer: Roby Smith (R) v. Michael Fitzgerald* (D) — 51% to 49%
  • Secretary of Agriculture: Mike Naig* (R) v. John Norwood (D) — 61% to 39%
  • Attorney General: Brenna Bird (R) v. Tom Miller* (D) — 51% to 49%
  • U.S. House, 1st District: Mariannette Miller-Meeks* (R) v. Christina Bohannan (D) — 53% to 47%
  • U.S. House, 2nd District: Ashley Hinson* (R) v. Liz Mathis (D) — 54% to 46%
  • U.S. House, 3rd District: Zack Nunn (R) v. Cindy Axne* (D) — 50% to 50%
  • U.S. House, 4th District: Randy Feenstra* (R) v. Ryan Melton (D) — 69% to 31%
Iowa Senate
  • District 14: Sarah Trone Garriott* (D) v. Jake Chapman* (R) — 51% to 49%
  • District 16: Claire Celsi* (D) v. Bradley Price (R) — 58% to 42%
  • District 21: Mike Bousselot (R) v. Todd Brady (D) — 51% to 49%
  • District 23: Jack Whitver* (R) v. Matt Pries (D) — 59% to 41%
Iowa House
  • District 28: David Young (R) v. Democrat Sonya Heitshusen (D) — 53% to 47%
  • District 30: Megan Srinivas (D) v. Jerry Cheevers (R) — 64% to 36%
  • District 32: Jennifer Konfrst* (D) v. Mark Brown (R) — 60% to 40%
  • District 39: Rick Olson* (D) v. Mark Weatherly (R) — 53% to 47%
  • District 41: Molly Buck (D) v. Marvis Landon (R) — 50% to 50%
  • District 42: Heather Matson (D) v. Garrett Gobble* (R) — 50% to 50%
  • District 43: Eddie Andrews* (R) v. Suresh Reddy (D) — 51% to 49%
  • District 46: Dan Gehlbach (R) v. Bridget Carberry Montgomery — 56% to 44%
Polk County
  • Attorney: Kimberly Graham (D) v. Allan Richards (R) — 57% to 43%

Of note: Supervisors Matt McCoy* (D), Tom Hockensmith* (D) and Angela Connolly* (D) as well as Treasurer Mary Wells* (D) and Recorder Julie Haggerty* (D) were unopposed.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more