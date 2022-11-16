Division, profanity surfaces among Polk County Supervisors

Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy, on the far left, opposed multiple board appointments during Tuesday's meeting. Screenshot via Polk County video

Polk County Supervisor's Chairperson Angela Connolly was recorded whispering in disgust to Supervisor Matt McCoy's opposition Tuesday to several board appointments.

"Why is he such an a**hole?" Connolly asked under her breath during the public meeting.

Driving the news: McCoy on Tuesday opposed the appointment of John Mauro — the former supervisor he bested in the 2018 Democratic primary — to the Prairie Meadows board.

He also opposed allowing a former public works employee who recently took an Alford plea on a drug charge to return to work for the county.

Both appointments were successful.

Yes, and: Connolly told Axios after the meeting that her profanity slipped out due to frustration with McCoy's grandstanding.

Why it matters: The name-calling could be reflective of a large and potentially costly problem.

Polk County supervisors are accused in multiple ongoing lawsuits of participating in a hostile work environment that includes verbal abuse and threats.

Catch up fast: Polk County's former HR director Jim Nahas alleges in a lawsuit naming each of the supervisors, excluding McCoy, that he was wrongfully terminated last year.

Nahas accuses the four supervisors of extortion and years of misconduct and cover-ups that include regularly yelling profanities and sexually demoralizing language at coworkers.

Zoom in: Nahas was fired over his handling of a sexual harassment allegation against McCoy by county spokesperson Sarah Boese.