Polk County's medical examiner resigns
Polk County medical examiner Josh Akers resigned during a phone conversation Monday with county administrator John Norris.
- Akers made the decision for personal reasons. He was not asked to quit, Norris, told Axios.
Why it matters: The medical examiner oversees autopsies and assists with death investigations.
- It could be a tough position to fill. The county has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Akers in May 2020.
Catch up fast: The office has been in a state of transition for a few years, starting when the county fired Gregory Schmunk in early 2020 due to "ongoing personnel issues."
- Meanwhile, the office's main facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded and the county has been trying to relocate them.
- County and state officials have discussed sharing morgue facilities and some staff.
State of play: County officials are still discussing the details with Akers but his last day on the job will likely be around Dec. 1, Norris said.
Of note: Akers was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
