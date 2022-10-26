55 mins ago - News

Polk County's medical examiner resigns

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Josh Akers.

Polk County medical examiner Josh Akers during a press conference in January. Screenshot via Polk County

Polk County medical examiner Josh Akers resigned during a phone conversation Monday with county administrator John Norris.

  • Akers made the decision for personal reasons. He was not asked to quit, Norris, told Axios.

Why it matters: The medical examiner oversees autopsies and assists with death investigations.

  • It could be a tough position to fill. The county has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Akers in May 2020.

Catch up fast: The office has been in a state of transition for a few years, starting when the county fired Gregory Schmunk in early 2020 due to "ongoing personnel issues."

  • Meanwhile, the office's main facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded and the county has been trying to relocate them.
  • County and state officials have discussed sharing morgue facilities and some staff.

State of play: County officials are still discussing the details with Akers but his last day on the job will likely be around Dec. 1, Norris said.

Of note: Akers was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

