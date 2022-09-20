46 mins ago - News

Polk County and Iowa consider sharing morgue space

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a vintage anatomical drawing of the brain in fragmented pieces.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Morgue space and forensic pathologists could share resources under ongoing discussions between Polk County and Iowa's state medical examiners, county administrator John Norris tells Axios.

Why it matters: It could help both governments create more efficiency among staff and reduce future expenses linked with updating or building new exam areas.

State of play: Polk County Medical Examiner facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded.

  • The county launched a nearly $40,000 study last year to examine relocation possibilities.
  • Polk officials recently learned that the state is interested in expanding its examination area, Norris said.
  • That's led to the ongoing discussions with the state, whose offices are located in Ankeny.

Plus: Polk County has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Josh Akers to the office's top spot in May of 2020.

  • Sharing some staff could add more pathology coverage to both offices.

Of note: Officials from the state medical examiner's office did not respond to our request for comment.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more