Polk County and Iowa consider sharing morgue space

Morgue space and forensic pathologists could share resources under ongoing discussions between Polk County and Iowa's state medical examiners, county administrator John Norris tells Axios.

Why it matters: It could help both governments create more efficiency among staff and reduce future expenses linked with updating or building new exam areas.

State of play: Polk County Medical Examiner facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded.

The county launched a nearly $40,000 study last year to examine relocation possibilities.

Polk officials recently learned that the state is interested in expanding its examination area, Norris said.

That's led to the ongoing discussions with the state, whose offices are located in Ankeny.

Plus: Polk County has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Josh Akers to the office's top spot in May of 2020.

Sharing some staff could add more pathology coverage to both offices.

Of note: Officials from the state medical examiner's office did not respond to our request for comment.