Confluence Brewery celebrates 10 years with 10 beers

Jason Clayworth
A photo of beer

Photo courtesy of Confluence Brewing

Confluence Brewing is unveiling 10 beers Friday in celebration of its 10th year in business.

Catch up fast: Co-founder John Martin's fascination with craft beer started as a teenager more than 30 years ago when he and a buddy made a failed attempt to make a drinkable raisin almond beer.

  • Years later he left a construction gig to start Confluence — during a time when the profession was not well defined.
  • Craft brewing has since become big business and Confluence is among Iowa's largest producers.

State of play: Some of the new beers are collaborations with other Iowa breweries.

Of note: Kaltrauch, a German-style beer from Confluence, won a gold medal earlier this month in the Great American Beer Festival.

🎉 Celebrate: Confluence is hosting a three-day party with bands, food trucks, artist booths and on site T-shirt printing.

  • Friday at 3:30pm; and beginning at noon Saturday and Sunday.
