39 mins ago - Food and Drink

Iowa's craft brews crack $1 billion in economic impact

Jason Clayworth
Animated illustration of four different kinds of beers.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Iowa now has more than 100 craft breweries.

  • That's up from 27 since 2011, according to 2021 data compiled by the Colorado-based Brewers Association

Why it matters: The economic impact of the small, independent breweries in Iowa hit more than $1 billion last year, according to the association's estimates.

The state of beer: Toppling Goliath dominated Iowa's craft beer scene.

  • Yes, but: Big Grove sported the biggest percentage of growth compared to the prior year.
Data: Brewers Association; Table: Sara Wise/Axios

The big picture: The national craft beer industry grew by 8% in 2021, while the overall market inched up 1%.

  • Craft brews now make up more than a quarter of the overall $100 billion beer market.

Zoom in: Iowans on average just under two gallons of craft brew a year, according to the association.

  • That ranks 32nd in the nation.

Of note: The analysis only includes small, independent breweries that allowed their data to be published.

What's next: This year's projected growth is between 4-5%, according to Bart Watson the association's chief economist, writes Axios Denver's John Frank.

  • Inflation is hurting the industry as is the ongoing carbon dioxide crisis.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more