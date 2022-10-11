2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Des Moines' Confluence Brewing wins gold at national festival

John Frank
A photo of beer.
Kaltrauch is a dark, German-style beer. ($5.50) Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Iowa's brewers won two medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival, Axios' John Frank reports from the awards ceremony in Denver last weekend.

Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.

  • The festival celebrated its 40th year and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

By the numbers: The 2022 competition was the most competitive to date with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers.

Details: Confluence Brewing in Des Moines won gold in the Pro-Am competition with Kaltrauch, a beer made with homebrewers Randy Daniels and KC McKinney.

  • Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake won a bronze medal for Peanut Butter Porter in the specialty beer category.

Of note: It's the first time either brewery won a GABF medal, according to the Brewers Association, which hosts the competition.

🥳 Celebrate: Confluence is hosting the biggest party in its history in honor of its 10th year of business.

  • There will be bands, food trucks, artist booths, on site T-shirt printing and the release of 10 new beers.
  • Starts Oct. 21 at 3:30pm; Oct. 22-23 at noon
