21 mins ago - COVID

CDC estimates 85% of Iowa kids have had COVID

Jason Clayworth
Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Nearly 85% of Iowa kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data show.

Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week.

  • It estimates the percentage of people between the ages of 6 months and 17 years with antibodies against the virus in their blood.
  • However, they do not necessarily show how many kids have enough antibodies to protect them against reinfection.

Zoom out: The national average is 79.7%.

What we're watching: Whether the return to classrooms results in an uptick of cases among youth this fall.

Of note: Children are at low risk of catching monkeypox — another ongoing public health emergency — according to the CDC.

  • It's generally contained to people who have had sexual contact with someone who has the disease.
  • A vaccine is currently being recommended for people in higher-risk populations or those who have been exposed.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more