Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios Visuals

A new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.

Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.

Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from the burning of fossil fuels, instances of extreme heat are forecast to escalate.

A hyperlocal report released Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation makes clear where households will be vulnerable to what would now be considered almost unheard-of heat indices.

Threat level: The report, which is based on First Street's peer reviewed heat model, shows the number of Americans currently exposed to "extreme heat" — defined as having a maximum heat index of greater than 125°F — is just 8 million.

Yes, but: Due to the anticipated warming during the next three decades, that number is expected to balloon to 107 million people.

Zoom in: In Des Moines, a "hot day" is considered anything that feels like 103ºF.

The 50311 zip code is expected to reach seven "hot days" this year. But due to climate change, that's expected to double to 15 days by 2053.

The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer.

What's next: Communities are innovating to reduce the impacts of extreme heat and put in place better heat action plans, among other climate resilience steps.

Go deeper: An "Extreme Heat Belt" will soon emerge in the U.S., study warns