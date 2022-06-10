12 hours ago - Politics

National gun-safety march coming to Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo from a March of our Lives event.
Workers help arrange an installation spelling "Thoughts and Prayers" with black bags that are meant to resemble body bags for the fourth anniversary of March for Our Lives on March 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

More than 450 gun-safety marches are planned in at least 45 states and around the world in coming days by the youth-led group, March for Our Lives.

  • Des Moines will host one of the first events.
  • Friday, 4-6pm at Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave.

Why it matters: The group started after the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018 and has mobilized gun-violence protesters around the globe.

  • The upcoming marches come as gun legislation gains new momentum, Axios' Mike Allen writes.

Zoom in: At least five other marches are planned in Iowa for Saturday.

Zoom out: A march at the Washington Monument, also on Saturday, has a permit application request for space up to 100,000 demonstrators, Axios D.C. reports.

