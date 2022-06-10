National gun-safety march coming to Des Moines

More than 450 gun-safety marches are planned in at least 45 states and around the world in coming days by the youth-led group, March for Our Lives.

Des Moines will host one of the first events.

Friday, 4-6pm at Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave.

Why it matters: The group started after the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018 and has mobilized gun-violence protesters around the globe.

The upcoming marches come as gun legislation gains new momentum, Axios' Mike Allen writes.

Zoom in: At least five other marches are planned in Iowa for Saturday.

Of those, Ames, — the location of a shooting in a church parking lot last week — is the nearest to the DSM metro. Tom Evans Plaza, 340 Main St., 7-9pm.

Zoom out: A march at the Washington Monument, also on Saturday, has a permit application request for space up to 100,000 demonstrators, Axios D.C. reports.