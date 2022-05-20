Nearly 3,000 of Iowa's COVID deaths were preventable, analysis finds

Data: Brown School of Public Health; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Vaccines could have prevented nearly 3,000 COVID-related deaths in Iowa between January 2021 and last month, according to a new analysis by Brown University's School of Public Health.

The big picture: The analysis suggests that roughly half of the more than 641,000 deaths nationwide since 2021 could have been prevented, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

How it works: Researchers crafted a model illustrating what could have happened if 100% of American adults were fully vaccinated and boosted once the shots became available.

The study used real-world data from the CDC and the New York Times.

Zoom in: Nearly 5,600 COVID-related deaths have been reported in Iowa since 2021.

The state ranks No. 28 in preventable deaths per 1 million people, when compared to other states.

What they're saying: "The vaccine rollout has been both a remarkable success and a remarkable failure," Stefanie Friedhoff, one of the analysis' authors, told NPR.

While the U.S. was able to get a large vaccine supply rolled out quickly, the shots are useless if they're not going into arms, she said.

The bottom line: As COVID immunity wanes over time and the virus continues to mutate, vaccines and boosters remain our best tools for fighting off new waves of infections.

Public officials must remain committed to increasing vaccine demand, the study's authors say.

Bonus: Listen to The Daily's somber remembrance after the U.S. passed the grim milestone of 1 million COVID deaths this week.