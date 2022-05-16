COVID vaccines could have prevented 319K deaths

Data: Brown School of Public Health; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Vaccines could have prevented roughly 319,000 COVID-19 deaths between January 2021 and last month, according to a new analysis from researchers at Brown School of Public Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Microsoft AI for Health.

In other words: At least every second person who died from COVID-19 since vaccines became available might have been saved by getting the vaccines, they said.