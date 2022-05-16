5 hours ago - Health
COVID vaccines could have prevented 319K deaths
Vaccines could have prevented roughly 319,000 COVID-19 deaths between January 2021 and last month, according to a new analysis from researchers at Brown School of Public Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Microsoft AI for Health.
In other words: At least every second person who died from COVID-19 since vaccines became available might have been saved by getting the vaccines, they said.
- States where the most lives could've been saved by vaccines include West Virginia, Wyoming, Tennessee, Kentucky and Oklahoma, according to a dashboard released by the health organizations.
- "The vaccine rollout has been both a remarkable success and a remarkable failure," Brown's Stefanie Friedhoff, one of the analysis' authors, told NPR.