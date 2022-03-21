Axios to Red Bull: Pick us for your Iowa soapbox race

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We recently applied to be one of the 50 teams in the Iowa Red Bull Soapbox Race.

The course starts at the State Capitol on June 18.

Here's our application:

Hey, Red Bull! We're Team Axios — a news company that brings important, local journalism to Des Moines in a smart and quick format.

And we want to bring our wit and speed to you.

Why it matters: We like to go fast. By day, we're your everyday journalists who are hustling around the city, chasing the stories that our community needs.

But by night, we dream of taking that energy and putting the pedal to the metal for Red Bull's iconic soapbox derby.

What we offer: A cool soapbox design that's inspired by old school newsstands.

A rag tag team that's passionate, courageous and outrageously creative.

Tons of heart for this city.

The big picture: We love Des Moines.

Nothing screams our love for this city more than us, screaming our heads off as we speed in our soapbox outside our great state's capitol on June 18.

The bottom line: Red Bull's race is a big deal for our community.

We want to be a part of it.