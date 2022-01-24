Scoop: Red Bull Soapbox Race is coming to Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Red Bull Soapbox Race — promoted as "the world's wildest downhill” competition — is coming to Des Moines on June 18, organizers told Axios.

Why it matters: The races have attracted tens of thousands of spectators in places like Los Angeles and Hong Kong. This will be Red Bull's first competition in Iowa.

At least 25,000 people are expected to attend the Des Moines races, with an economic impact of $1 million, Greg Edwards, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Axios.

Details: The competition involves amateur teams of five people who navigate through obstacles using homemade carts.

Judges will rank the teams based on creativity, speed and showmanship.

The intrigue: Hy-Vee and Casey's are sponsoring the event and adding special features or prizes, based on things like speed and how well a cart reflects its community.

One of the prizes will be free Casey's pizza for a year.

Take part: The course will run along East Walnut Street from East 12th and East 7th streets.

Red Bull is accepting applications through March 18. Up to 50 teams will be selected to participate.

Viewing is free and open to the public.

What to watch: Red Bull will announce more specifics, such as the schedule and a list of celebrity judges, in coming months.