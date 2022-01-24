Scoop: Red Bull Soapbox Race is coming to Des Moines
Red Bull Soapbox Race — promoted as "the world's wildest downhill” competition — is coming to Des Moines on June 18, organizers told Axios.
Why it matters: The races have attracted tens of thousands of spectators in places like Los Angeles and Hong Kong. This will be Red Bull's first competition in Iowa.
- At least 25,000 people are expected to attend the Des Moines races, with an economic impact of $1 million, Greg Edwards, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Axios.
Details: The competition involves amateur teams of five people who navigate through obstacles using homemade carts.
- Judges will rank the teams based on creativity, speed and showmanship.
The intrigue: Hy-Vee and Casey's are sponsoring the event and adding special features or prizes, based on things like speed and how well a cart reflects its community.
- One of the prizes will be free Casey's pizza for a year.
Take part: The course will run along East Walnut Street from East 12th and East 7th streets.
- Red Bull is accepting applications through March 18. Up to 50 teams will be selected to participate.
- Viewing is free and open to the public.
What to watch: Red Bull will announce more specifics, such as the schedule and a list of celebrity judges, in coming months.
- A formal announcement will be made Monday at 2:15pm at the State Capitol.
