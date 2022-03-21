Des Moines says its stimulus fog has lifted

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Plans on how to spend a $2.7 billion stimulus announced for Iowa's state and local governments more than a year ago are falling into place, local officials told Axios last week.

Why it matters: Vague language in federal legislation initially prompted government officials to delay spending decisions over their share of the money.

Meanwhile, some towns in other states have rejected the funds, saying they don't need it or feel comfortable using it, according to Stateline, a Pew Charitable Trusts publication.

Catch up fast: Part of the American Rescue Plan Act's $1.9 trillion stimulus is to help governments make transformative new investments.

Spending plans are due by the end of 2024 and the money must be spent by the end of 2026.

Polk County and Des Moines governments will each get around $95 million.

What they're saying: The U.S. Treasury published more than 400 pages of guidance earlier this year and it’s now much clearer on how the money can be spent, Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders told Axios last week.

Of note: Local officials have focused public spending discussions on general categories to improve things like affordable housing, water quality and infrastructure.

Incentives to retain mental health workers and allocations for a new recreation center are among the ideas.

What's next: Spending plans will come together in the next few months as public input sessions conclude, Sanders and county spokesperson Sarah Boese said.