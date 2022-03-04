Des Moines revises billion-dollar budget

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Millions of dollars in revisions to Des Moines' proposed budget plans were released Thursday by the city's finance department.

The changes are mostly the result of citizen input and council directives following multiple public meetings.

Why it matters: The $1.03 billion spending plan is among the largest government budgets in the state, making it a driver in the local economy.

It has substantial influence on the future of major DSM projects, including road infrastructure and services like police and fire protection.

Zoom in: As much as $9.5 million of a $14 million plan to build the North Side Community Recreation Center would come from federal pandemic relief funds, according to the plans. That would, in turn, free up revenue for other projects.

Birdland Marina's $55 million rehab — which was snubbed in the preliminary budget proposal — would get $2 million a year, starting in the fiscal year that begins in July of 2023.

Plus: A coordinator would be added to allow Des Moines to resume a volunteer park adoption program.

Meanwhile, other programs would expand beyond budget plans released in February.

Sidewalk construction would get another $1 million. Tree care and plantings would get another $250,000.

Of note: The tax rate would remain unchanged.

What's next: The council is expected to vote on the budget March 21.